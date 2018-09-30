Sports

Defending champs edge Winfer Gardens in Courts Pee Wee football

By Staff Writer
Syan Thompson (left) of West Ruimveldt celebrating his vital goal against Winfer Garden in the 2018 Courts Pee Wee Primary Schools Football Championship yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

On a day highlighted by six walkovers and two no contests, defending champion West Ruimveldt, St. Agnes, Beterverwagting [BV], Mae’s and St. Pius secured victories, when the 2018 Courts Pee Wee Primary Schools Football Championship commenced yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

 The holders edged Winfer Gardens 1-0. Syan Thompson found the back of the net in the sixth minute. Meanwhile, St. Agnes mauled Parfait Harmony 9-0.

 Shawn Murray smashed five goals in the ninth, 23rd, 26th, 27th and 28th, while Trammel Cotton tallied a double in the 22nd and 32nd minute. Justin Alcinder and Darius Chester added goals in the first and fourth minute apiece…..

