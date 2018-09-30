Defending champs edge Winfer Gardens in Courts Pee Wee football

On a day highlighted by six walkovers and two no contests, defending champion West Ruimveldt, St. Agnes, Beterverwagting [BV], Mae’s and St. Pius secured victories, when the 2018 Courts Pee Wee Primary Schools Football Championship commenced yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The holders edged Winfer Gardens 1-0. Syan Thompson found the back of the net in the sixth minute. Meanwhile, St. Agnes mauled Parfait Harmony 9-0.

Shawn Murray smashed five goals in the ninth, 23rd, 26th, 27th and 28th, while Trammel Cotton tallied a double in the 22nd and 32nd minute. Justin Alcinder and Darius Chester added goals in the first and fourth minute apiece…..