Franklin, Edghill, Lowe capture bronze in singles  

By Staff Writer

National men’s champion Christopher Franklin along with Chelsea Edghill and Treance Lowe captured individual bronze medals in the singles category of the 60th edition of the Caribbean Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) Senior Championships in Jamaica which concluded last evening. 

The trio, after working their way into the semi-finals of the championship were all stopped from progressing at that very stage.

 For Franklin, he was defeated by Samuel Galvez of the Dominican Republic 9 -11, 10-12, 9-11, 5-11 to end a spirited title run which landed him a well-deserved bronze medal. ….

