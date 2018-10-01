Sports

GFF releases provisional U20 squad

By Staff Writer
Wayne Dover

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] has officially released the provisional squad for the Under-20 boys CONCACAF tournament to be held at the IMG Arena, Florida, USA.

The 26-member shortlisted squad reads:- Goalkeepers Jonathan Copeland, Sese Norville, Jermaine Cumberbatch and Denzil Smith – Defenders:- Cecil Jackman, Nixon Robertson, Javier Smith, Rishawn Ritch, Neston Brown, Lionel Holder and Kevin Padmore – Midfielders:- Ryan Dowding, Brentsley Allicock, Stefan Reynolds, Nicolas Mc Arthur, Ryan Hackett, Job Caesar, Kelsey Benjamin, Chris Macey, Tyrese Forde, Andre Mayers and Rondel Peters and Forwards:- Leon Richardson, Adrian Aaron Camptown, Dwayne Rebeiro and David Coates…..

