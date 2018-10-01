Guyana Jags wing out for CWI Regional Super50

The Guyana Jaguars yesterday departed Guyana in search of their first title at the Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 since winning back in 2005 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Departing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, the team will open their title hunt against defending champions and hosts, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on Friday at the Queen’s Park Oval.

The 10-team tournament also pits them against Windies B (October 7), Canada (October 9) and Windward Islands Volcanoes (October 11)…..