Johnson spurs Police into final

A superb display of fast bowling from Raun Johnson, trumped fellow seamer’s Keon Sinclair’s performance and helped book Police Sports Club’s spot in the final of the Georgetown Cricket Association/Star Party Rental/GISE/ Trophy Stall division-one, two-day cricket tournament with a nail-biting 25-run win over Guyana National Industrial Cooperation (GNIC) yesterday at Police Ground, Eve Leary.

Resuming on 107-2, Police merely lasted the first session, adding 60 more runs to bow out for 167 in 44 overs. This ensured that GNIC would need a draw after taking first innings points or chase down 144 to win.

They were, however, dismissed for 119…..