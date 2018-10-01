Sports

Johnson spurs Police into final

By Staff Writer
Keon Sinclair found success early in the second day picking up 5-18

A superb display of fast bowling from Raun Johnson, trumped fellow seamer’s Keon Sinclair’s performance and helped book Police Sports Club’s spot in the final of the Georgetown Cricket Association/Star Party Rental/GISE/ Trophy Stall division-one, two-day cricket tournament with a nail-biting 25-run win over Guyana National Industrial Cooperation (GNIC) yesterday at Police Ground, Eve Leary.

Resuming on 107-2, Police merely lasted the first session, adding 60 more runs to bow out for 167 in 44 overs. This ensured that GNIC would need a draw after taking first innings points or chase down 144 to win.

They were, however, dismissed for 119…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Hamilton wins in Russia to go 50 points clear

Ambris warms up for first Test with hundred

Defending champs edge Winfer Gardens in Courts Pee Wee football

Comments

Trending