Men defeat Rwanda, women draw with Tanzania

Chess Olympiad….

By Staff Writer
Anthony Drayton

Guyana’s men’s team defeated Rwanda three and one half to half while the women’s team drew with Tanzania in sixth round action at the 43rd World Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia yesterday.

Guyana dominated the games against Rwanda with wins from Anthony Drayton, Taffin Khan and Glenford Corlette while Loris Nathoo played to a draw.

Drayton defeated Fidele Mutabazi (1818); Khan won against Candidate Master Maxence. Murara (1789) and Corlette upset Alain Niyibizi (1756)  while Nathoo drew with candidate Master Urwin Murara (1677)…..

