Missigher upsets Forde to win Courts 10K road race

It took him quite a few tries, but after yesterday, Winston Missigher can finally call himself champion of the marquee Courts 10k road race.

Missigher ran tactically to spring an upset of Cleveland Forde, the perennial winner and favourite of the annual event in a thrilling two-man finish on Main Street.

The Police Progressive Club standout took the top honors in the eighth edition of the race in 33m: 29s, leading Forde (33:30) and Cleveland Thomas (34:13) onto the podium…..