Missigher upsets Forde to win Courts 10K road race

By Staff Writer
The prize winners of the eighth edition of the Courts 10k pose for photo following the event yesterday outside the company’s headquarters on Main Street. (Orlando Charles photo)

It took him quite a few tries, but after yesterday, Winston Missigher can finally call himself champion of the marquee Courts 10k road race.

Missigher ran tactically to spring an upset of Cleveland Forde, the perennial winner and favourite of the annual event in a thrilling two-man finish on Main Street.

The Police Progressive Club standout took the top honors in the eighth edition of the race in 33m: 29s, leading Forde (33:30) and Cleveland Thomas (34:13) onto the podium…..

