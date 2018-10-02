Anthony dashes to pick up the cash

Michael Anthony made hay in the sunshine, picking up the win in the inaugural Le Zo Vacations Dash for Cash event which was staged yesterday at the National Park.

Along with the first prize winnings, Anthony also snared eight of the 30 sprint prizes on offer. The feature 30-lap event had a sprint prize for each lap worth $1000.

National Road Race Champion, Curtis Dey finished second but cashed in with half of the total sprint prizes.

Third went to Stephano Husbands who snared six primes.

Jornel Yearwood and Alex Mendes completed the top five.

Other winners yesterday included: Adelie Hodge (Junior), Junior Niles (Veteran U45), Quincy Punch (Mountain Bike), John Niles (BMX 9-12) and Jessica Mohabir (BMX 6-9).

Meanwhile, Enzo Matthews, CEO of Le Zo Vacations gifted several cycling uniforms to wheelsmen of all ages following the event which was also sponsored by the People Progressive Party Youth Arm of Campbellville.