Farm snatches three-wicket win over Peter’s Hall

As the action continues in the fifth annual East Bank Cricket Association, Neville Sarjoo Memorial 40-overs tournament, Farm recorded a comfortable three-wicket win over Peter’s Hall at the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) ground, Thomas Lands on Sunday.

Batting first, Peter’s Hall were dismissed in 29.2 overs for 133 while Farm raced to 134-7 in just 22, 2 overs on the flat pitch with the sun in all its glory.

Peter Persaud and Arif Peerbachus got Peter’s Hall off to a fine start with Persaud smashing Franchot Duncan-Clarke for three fours in the first over. However, the 21-year-old seamer had his revenge by scattering the stumps of Persaud for a nine-ball 12. Peerbacchus was also dismissed for 12 (two fours) after being trapped leg before wicket by Clyde Hoyte…..