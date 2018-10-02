GCC runs away with three GHB titles

GCC the Sequel, Pizza Hut GCC and GCC Pitbulls, last evening, secured championships after the conclusion of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Under-19 and Second Division Development League at the Saint Stanislaus College (SHC) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
GCC the Sequel was the league’s men’s second division winner, edging out Old Forte on goal difference after both teams ended the league on 25 points. GCC however, recorded 27 strikes pass the upright, one more than the second-place winner. Bounty GCC came in third after recording 18 points. ….
