Soggy outfield forces abandonment

TAROUBA, Trinidad, CMC – A soggy outfield at the Brian Lara Stadium forced the abandonment of the third Twenty20 International between West Indies and South Africa here Sunday.

The match was carded to begin at 4 pm but the impaired outfield, resulting from rain, ensured that players remained off the field.

Inspections by officials at 4 pm and then again at 5:45 pm, failed to bring any good news as conditions remained unfit for play.

West Indies lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning the opening match in Barbados by 17 runs last Monday at Kensington Oval and taking the second game by nine wickets last Friday here.

The fourth T20 International is set for Thursday, also at the Brian Lara Stadium.