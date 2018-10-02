Sports

Women defeat Mauritius, men go down to Malta

Chess Olympiad…..

By Staff Writer
Anthony Drayton

Guyana women’s team won but the men lost as play in the

43rd World Chess Olympiad in Batumi Georgia, continued yesterday.

Led by Nellisha Johnson and Woman candidate Master Sheriffa Ali and aided by drawms from Maria Varona Thomas and Sasha Shariff, the women defeated Mauritius 3-1.

The men’s team, however lost 1-3 to  Malta in round seven yesterday.

Surprisingly female national champion Women FIDE Master (WFM) Varona-Thomas settled for a draw against the lower rated Aamirah Beekhy who had a winning position…..

