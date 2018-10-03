GFF looking for overseas talent to beef up U20 side

With the aim of qualifying from a daunting group featuring El-Salvador, Guatemala and Curacao in the CONCACAF Under-20 football tournament, Guyana will attempt to secure the services of 10 overseas-born and based players.

According to a source close to the management staff, “The management staff is presently engaging about 10 overseas-born and based players to possibly play in the tournament. Some of them are a part of the English setup, while others are in Canadian and American colleges.

“More overseas players are also being identified and looked at for the event. This will strengthen the overall squad and improve the team’s chances of making the knockout rounds. There is a very high possibility that many of them will be available to play in the event.”….