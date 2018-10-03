Hetmeyer, Bishoo land red ball contract

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Fast bowlers Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph have been handed all-formats contracts but short-format opener Evin Lewis has snubbed a white-ball offer, in the 2018/19 retainer contracts announced by Cricket West Indies on Monday.

The 30-year-old Roach and Joseph, 21, will be joined by Test and one-day captain Jason Holder and stroke-maker Shai Hope, as the four players with all-formats contracts.

Roach, one of four new players on retainer contracts, returned to international cricket last year following a year-and-a-half on the sidelines with injury and loss of form, and made an immediate impact taking 41 wickets from 11 Tests.

Joseph, however, a member of the successful 2016 ICC Under-19 World Cup side, has been out of action for most of the last nine months recovering from a back injury. He played only a couple of One-Day Internationals back in July against Bangladesh.

He has not played a Test in over a year and is yet to suit up in a Twenty20 International in his career.

Exciting left-hander Shimron Hetmyer, meanwhile, who has emerged as one of the most valued talents in West Indies cricket, will only hold a red ball contract for the next year.

The attacking 21-year-old has played six Tests, 12 One-Day Internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals, and has already struck two centuries in ODIs.

However, chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said that some players had only blossomed in the shorter formats after contract offers had been made.

“At the time of recommending contracts in June some players would have developed in different formats after the process had finished, so their recent performances can’t be considered until the next contract cycle.” Browne said.

Lewis, however, a key member of the Windies one-day and T20 side, will be uncontracted for the next year after opting not to tie himself to a retainer.

CWI said in a statement that Lewis had been “offered a white-ball contract and declined.”

The 26-year-old left-hander has played 35 ODIs and 17 T20s, and has already struck two hundreds in the shortest format.

Test vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite heads the list of those with red-ball contracts, with fellow batsmen Roston Chase, Kieran Powell, Shane Dowrich, along with leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, and fast bowlers Miguel Cummins and Shannon Gabriel, all included.

T20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite, along with off-spinner Ashley Nurse and batting all-rounder Rovman Powell, are the three players signing on to white-ball contracts.

West Indies A batsman, Sunil Ambris, along with fast bowler Keemo Paul and all-rounder Raymon Reifer, have all been handed development contracts.

Both Ambris and Paul are members of the Test squad currently in India.

CWI chief executive, Johnny Grave, said all players would be contracted from July 1 to June 30 the following year, with their performances assessed from April 1 to March 31.

“This will allow for a more efficient process of reviewing, renewing and awarded contracts within West Indies professional cricket and give everyone at least three months to plan for the season ahead,” he explained.

The West Indies senior team are currently in India for a full series of two Tests, five ODIs and three T20 Internationals, starting Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Regional Super50 bowls off in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados on Wednesday.

CENTRAL RETAINER LIST:

All-format – Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

Red-ball format – Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieran Powell.

White-ball – Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell.

Development – Sunil Ambris, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer.