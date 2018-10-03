Sports

Rasul wins as Bakewell junior tennis tournament serves off

By Staff Writer

Heimraj Rasul got the better of Khalid Gobin 6-2, 6-4 when the sixth annual Bakewell junior lawn tennis tournament got underway over the weekend with a number of exciting contests at the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry’s Diamond Court and the National Racquet Center.

At Diamond, in the boy’s under 18 division, Kareem Bunbury received a walk over from Joshua Kalekyezi, Viraj Sharma whipped Jeremiah Kalekyezi 6-1, 6-1 and Ronaldo Alexander gained a walkover from Jordan Beaton.

In the female division, Kalyca Fraser defeated Alana Chung 6-2, 6-1, Afruica Gentle gained a walkover from Ciara Pooran and Donnie Anderson defeated Toshan Jumana…..

