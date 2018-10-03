Rose Hall Town Jammers win Karibee Rice b/ball c/ships

Rose Hall Town Jammers clinched the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association [BABA] ‘Karibee Rice’ Championships by defeating Canje Knights 40-31 on Sunday at the Rose Hall Court.
In a cagey and low scoring affair, the home side dominated proceedings in front of a small but energetic crowd.
The event’s eventual Most Valuable Player [MVP] Royburn Murray recorded 15 points with three three-pointers. He was supported by Michael King and Ezequiel Simon, with nine and six points respectively…..
