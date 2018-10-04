Sports

Ansa Mc Al, Petra, team up to stage GuyOil U18 football tournament



Ansa McAl, under its Lasco, Lyrix and Smalta brands, joined forces with the Petra Organization to aid in the staging of the Guyana Oil Company [GuyOil] Under-18 Secondary Schools Football League.

During a simple presentation ceremony staged at the entity’s Beterverwagting [BV] headquarters, non-alcoholic brand manager Errol Nelson said, “I thank Petra [Organisation] for having the Ansa McAl Smalta Lasco portfolio of brands which consist of iCool Juice and water along with the Lyrix soft drink on board as the official beverage sponsor of the school league.” 

Nelson added, “Ansa McAl have been committed to the development of football in Guyana for many years and this is seen from our involvement in sponsorship for many tournaments from the grass root level to the national level.” ….

