DCC sends best wishes to Jaguars selectees 

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), also known as the “Home of Legends” has sent out congratulations and best wishes to four of their members who will be displaying their skills in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super – 50 championships.

The club’s trio of Christopher Barnwell, Trevon Griffith, and Sherfane Rutherford have gained selection to the Guyana Jaguars squad while former West Indies under – 19 player Tevin Imlach has received his maiden call-up to the West Indies B team for the championships.

It is against that backdrop that the club extended their congratulations and according to the release, the club anticipates stellar showing from its members…..