Fernandes, Baksh major winners on opening night 

Lucozade handicap Squash tournament….

By Staff Writer
Mohryan Baksh continues to earn the tag of being one of brightest prospects in the country

The 2018 Lucozade handicap squash tournament began last evening with junior sensations Madison Fernandes and Mohryan Baksh sinking their opponents to register significant round one wins at the Georgetown Club.

While most of the country’s top squash players were not on show on the night, Baksh and Fernandes took the spotlight and displayed their wide range of strokes. 

Baksh, in his opening match of the tournament, made light work of Lajuan Munroe 15-8, 15-8 while Fernandes came from a set down to defeat Lucas Persaud 2-1 after dropping the first set 12-15 in their category A encounter. Fernandes, nonetheless, who wore a smile throughout the match, took the next two sets 15-12, 15-12 to ease her way into winner’s row. ….

