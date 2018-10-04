Lennox Blackmore Intermediate c/ships set for this weekend

A historic weekend of boxing is on the cards.

This is according to President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle referring to the Lennox Blackmore Intermediate Championships which will be staged from tomorrow evening at the National Gymnasium.

The three-night fixture starts at 19:00hrs and will see in excess of 50 boxers from 10 or more gyms competing for trophies and medals.

Ninvalle noted that this will mark the first time that boxers from Regions 1, 8, 9 will be competing in the Intermediate Championships…..