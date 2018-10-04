NSC’s Jones lauds the efforts of National TT players 

Director of Sports Christopher Jones has joined the long list of persons to laud the efforts of Guyana’s national table tennis players who recently produced one of Guyana’s best showing at the Caribbean level, at the 60th edition of the Caribbean Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) Senior Championships in Jamaica.

Jones, in a statement released by the National Sports Commission (NSC), singled out the efforts of Chelsea Edghill and Shemar Britton who both copped individual gold in the female and male under – 21 category.

Additionally, the efforts of national men’s champion Christopher Franklin, along with Trenace Lowe and Edghill, who reached the semi-final of the senior singles event were also highlighted. ….