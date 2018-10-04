Ryan Hercules, player, coach, mentor and friend to all

Within the last decade or so, when people in the cricket world thought of Essequibo it was usually associated with the lesser of the three counties in terms of dominance.

However, in just about three years, one man has come to change the fortunes of the Cinderella County. That man is their coach, Ryan Hercules.

A true son of the soil, Ryan Robert Hercules was born December 30, 1987 on the East Bank of Essequibo to Gladwin Hercules, a Police Officer for over three decades and Ester Hercules.

The young lad at the age of 11, whilst attending the Parika Primary School started taking cricket seriously when he was enrolled in the Malteenoes Cricket Academy by his parents…..