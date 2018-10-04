Sports

Women beat Ivory Coast, men draw with Aruba

43rd Chess Olympiad Round 9…

By Staff Writer
Anthony Drayton

Guyana’s female team to the 43rd Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia bounced back in round nine to beat Ivory Coast 3-1 while the men’s team drew 2-2 with Aruba yesterday.

Against Aruba, playing on board one, Candidate Master (CM) Anthony Drayton continued his tremendous run, registering his sixth win, five of which are in succession as he defeated Randolf Tromp.

However, Glenford Corlette succumbed to Brian Diaz while CM Taffin Khan and Loris Nathoo held on to earn themselves draws and ensure Guyana did not lose the round….

Around the Web

More in Sports

Fernandes, Baksh major winners on opening night 

Ansa Mc Al, Petra, team up to stage GuyOil U18 football tournament

Windies seek to buck history against India

Comments

Trending