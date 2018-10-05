Fourteenth Hand-in-Hand cycling meet set for tomorrow

The cycling season will resume tomorrow in the National Park with the staging of the 14th annual Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Company’s 11-race programme.

According to organiser of the event, Hassan Mohamed, the day’s activities are scheduled to pedal off at 9am and is geared towards attracting the cream of the nation’s wheelsmen.

Cash incentives along with trophies will be awarded to the top riders in each event. Mohamed also noted that a fiercely contested day of racing is anticipated since all the riders will be keen on taking pole position…..