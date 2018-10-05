Sports

GFF still to pay prize money, other fees to ‘Elite League’ top teams

-over $14M owed

By Staff Writer

Despite concluding the ‘Elite League’ on September 23rd, the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] is yet to pay the top four finishers their respective prize monies and the players, their match day stipends.

This information was revealed by a source close to one of the competing clubs.

“The GFF has not paid anything to the clubs. The clubs have not received a cent from them [the GFF] inclusive of prize monies. They also owe the players, the match day stipends for nine games, which is the entire second round of the league,” the source said…..

