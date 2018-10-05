Guyana Softball Cup 8 promises plenty of excitement

The 2018 edition of the Guyana Softball Cup will bowl off on October 26th and will run for two days across various grounds in and around Georgetown.

The tournament, dubbed “Guyana Softball Cup 8”, is being run by the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA). It is anticipated to be the largest ever with over 30 teams participating, of which over a dozen are expected to register from North America.

The tournament, for the first time, will include a 50-over category. This adds to the regular open, female and masters categories. All four finals are set to be played at the famous Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground in Queenstown, Georgetown on Sunday, October 28th starting at 10am…..