Joseph, Cadogan wins highlight second evening

Lucozade handicap squash tournament…

By Staff Writer
Nyron Joseph (left) gets in an awkward position during his win over Robert Natiello.

Seasoned campaigners Nyron Joseph and Abosaide Cadogan began their campaign in the 2018 edition of the Lucozade handicap squash tournament with contrasting wins at the Georgetown Club last evening.

Joseph, in an exciting open encounter, was made to work in order to pull off a marathon effort to defeat Robert Natiello, 2-1, in a strong showing after he began each set with a minus 22 handicap against Natiello’s plus eight.

The game began with Natiello stealing the first set 15-4, which saw a strong response from Joseph who threw himself around to collect the next two sets and the match 15-9, 15-10. ….

