National table tennis players keen for more tournament gold next year

National table tennis players who recently returned from participating in the 60th edition of the Caribbean Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) Senior Championships in Jamaica, are keen on recording more success on home soil in 2019.

The Guyanese recorded an impressive haul in Jamaica where they captured two gold medals, three silver and five bronze, which, according to President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Godfrey Munroe, is one of the more impressive runs from a local contingent.

Munroe, in the same breath, disclosed that Guyana had won the bid to host the 61st CTTF championships in April next year, which will be used as the Pan American Games qualifiers.

“Guyana won the bid based on a presentation that we made… (GTTA Vice-President Gary) Pratt narrated that presentation to host the 61st edition of the championships right here in Guyana at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall,” Munroe disclosed during a press conference yesterday…..