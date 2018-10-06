Cadogan, Gomes, Joseph maintain winning ways to book semi-final spots 

Junior national players Abosaide Cadogan and Kirstin Gomes continued their winning ways to work their way into the semi-finals of the Lucozade handicap squash tournament last evening at the Georgetown Club while senior national player Taylor Fernandes went down in her first bonafide match of the tournament.

Cadogan, after dropping the first set 9-15 against Sarah Lewis in their category A encounter, returned to play patient squash in the following two sets to capture the match 15-12, 15-7. Cadogan began the handicap with a negative four, score.

Gomes, on the other hand, who began the match with a negative two handicap, defeated her cousin Jason Gomes (+7) 15-13, 15-9 to notch up her second win leading into the semis…..