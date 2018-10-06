Enterprise to face Stratavon in Bargain T20 final

Enterprise Cricket Club will battle Strathavon in the final of the Bargain Supermarket T20 powered by Carib Beer as the curtains come down tomorrow at the Enmore Community Centre Ground.

The two teams advanced to the final by virtue of convincing wins last weekend with Enterprise beating Lusignan B by 34 runs and Strathavon defeating Enmore by 11 runs.

Enterprise won the toss and took first strike with West Indies batsman Rajendra Chandrika hammering 56 to see his side post 119/8.

Emran Khan snared 3-18…..