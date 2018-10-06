GABF to host Antilles basketball c/ships

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation [GABF] will be hosting the Under-18 Antilles 3×3 Basketball Championships from October 19th-21st at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

Eight nations will participate in the tournament with Guyana fielding teams in both the boys and girls division respectively.

More than 70 athletes and officials are expected to arrive on local shores on October 18th. They will depart on October 22nd….