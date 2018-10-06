Louis blows away Pride, but rain has final say

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Oct 5, CMC – Leewards Islands Hurricanes’ fast-bowler Jeremiah Louis ripped through the Barbados Pride’s batting order with a five-wicket haul, but his efforts were in vain as persistent rains resulted in their Group B encounter in the Regional Super50 at Kensington Oval ending in a no-result on Thursday.

Louis captured five wickets for just 33 runs from his eight overs to help restrict the Pride to 181 for nine from their 50 overs.

However, the Hurricanes’ run chase was first delayed due to a mechanical failure of one of the lights, and then after just 8.5 overs were bowled, heavy rains came down to end the contest with the score on 37 for one, chasing a revised target of 140 from 29 overs.

It was a disappointing result for the visitors, who would have fancied their chances of victory after bundling out the home side cheaply.

Jeremiah Louis was the main destroyer claiming five wickets

It didn’t take long for Louis to make inroads into the Pride’s batting as he accounted for the early wickets of openers Shayne Moseley for one and Leniko Boucher for 12, to leave the score 20-2.

And following the dismissal of Jonathan Carter shortly after, Louis struck again by removing Justin Greaves as the Pride stumbled to 28 for four.

Captain Shamarh Brooks then joined forces with Kevin Stoute and together they pulled their side out of trouble during a fifth-wicket partnership of 83. But shortly after reaching his half-century, Brooks became Rahkeem Cornwall’s second victim to be out for 53. He faced 86 balls and struck three boundaries during his 110-minute stay at the crease.

Stoute then found another partner in Shamar Springer, with the two adding a further 58 runs, before Springer, who made 25, became Louis’ fourth victim.

Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell was reintroduced into the attack and he responded by clean bowling Stoute for the top score of 66 to leave the hosts 173 for seven.

Stoute’s patient innings lasted balls and contained two fours and one six.

Louis then claimed his final wicket by bowling Sulieman Benn, as the Pride held on to bat through their allotted overs. Chasing their revised total the Hurricanes were frustrated firstly by the lengthy delay due to the malfunctioning lights and then the weather.

When their innings finally got underway, they lost Montcin Hodge for 15 off the bowling of Marquino Mindley, before the rains came down to bring a halt to the proceedings.