NBA notebook: Butler, Wolves remain at impasse

The impasse between four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves continues with the season opener less than two weeks away.

“Obviously, we’re trying to get something done,” coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday, hours before a preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Butler wants no part of returning to the team and has requested a trade. Time is running out in terms of there being a resolution prior to the season opener against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 17.

“It’s all fluid,” Thibodeau said. “We’ll take it day by day. … We’re trying to do what’s best for the team. And so we’re focused on the guys who are here. And, obviously, we’re trying to get something done. And we’ll approach it as it comes.”….