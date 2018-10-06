Pacesetters teams in convincing wins over Sonics, Kobras

Pacesetters basketball teams secured convincing wins in the first and Under-23 divisions when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] ‘League Championship’ continued on Thursday at the Burnham Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets.

The home side defeated Sonics 66-51 in the first division as Michael Turner tallied a game-high 18 points while Taric Cave and Nathan Saul added 11 and 10 points respectively.

Contributing eight and seven points apiece were Travis Williams and Stephon Gillis. For the Mandela Avenue unit, Orland Neils netted 18 points while Jason Squires supported with 11 points. The contest started perfectly for the home side, who secured a 12-5 lead at the conclusion of the first period. ….