Rivalry renewed as GCC battle DCC in 40-over final

The longstanding rivalry between Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) will be renewed when the two clash in the final of the sixth Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society second-division 40-overs tournament today at DCC, Queenstown.

Easily the most dominant team in the history of the tournament, GCC, having won the tournament in the first three seasons including claiming the title in controversial circumstances in the inaugural season over DCC will feel confident since they have handed DCC their only loss this year.

However, DCC, which won the title two seasons ago against GCC knows what it is like to win the tournament but will be wary of their mistakes last season when they lost to Transport Sports Club…..