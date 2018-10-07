Annual Hamilton Green football competition to commence October 21

The annual Hamilton Green Inter-Ward/Village Cup Football competition is billed to commence October 21 at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

The event is being held to commemorate the birth anniversary of the former Mayor of Georgetown.

According to Coordinator Lennox Arthur, over $700,000 in prize monies, trophies and gifts will be awarded to the respective top four finishers and individual winners.

Arthur, who has been the centerpiece of the Mayor’s Cup Championships over the years, said 32 teams will compete in this year’s tournament with the grand finale of the knockout tourney set for November 11th…..