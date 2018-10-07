Church Boys, Dream Team in soft-shoe football tonight

The Ballerz Entertainment coordinated GT Beer-sponsored 5-a-side Soft Shoe football competition will resume tonight at the Mocha Community Centre ground, East Bank Demerara.
In the opening fixture, Church Boys will oppose Ninja Clan from 19:00hrs while Dream Team will lock horns with Cricketers at 20:00hrs.
In the third fixture, Hard-Ball will engage Front Side Warriors at 21:00hrs while Top Strikers will lock horns with Family at 22:00hrs…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments