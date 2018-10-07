Sports

GDF poised to win best Gym award again

By Staff Writer
Middleweight, Royden Grant pummels opponent, Corlette Greenidge with a right hand. Grant was one of several boxers who recorded wins on opening night of the Blackmore Intermediate Championships at the National Gymnasium on Friday.

Middleweight, Royden Grant was one of several boxers who recorded wins on Friday’s opening night of the Blackmore Intermediate Championships at the National Gymnasium.

Grant stopped his GDF gym mate, Corlette Greenidge at the 2:53 mark of the second round to advance to tonight’s finals.

Other winners on Friday night included: Albert Thomas (GDF), Jamal Eastman (Rose Hall Jammers), Gordon Greene (GDF), Andrew Griffith (GDF), Jamal Crawford (GDF) and Quincy Boyce also of GDF.The GDF outfit won last year’s Best Gym award. They are poised to claim another.  The event is being sponsored by Khalsan PR Inc. Bell time is 19:00hrs.

Around the Web

More in Sports

Heyliger, Tyndall hand Police day one honours 

By

Nedd spurs DCC to 40-over title

Gomes, Verwey to square off in category A final 

Comments

Trending