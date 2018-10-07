GDF poised to win best Gym award again

Middleweight, Royden Grant was one of several boxers who recorded wins on Friday’s opening night of the Blackmore Intermediate Championships at the National Gymnasium.

Grant stopped his GDF gym mate, Corlette Greenidge at the 2:53 mark of the second round to advance to tonight’s finals.

Other winners on Friday night included: Albert Thomas (GDF), Jamal Eastman (Rose Hall Jammers), Gordon Greene (GDF), Andrew Griffith (GDF), Jamal Crawford (GDF) and Quincy Boyce also of GDF.The GDF outfit won last year’s Best Gym award. They are poised to claim another. The event is being sponsored by Khalsan PR Inc. Bell time is 19:00hrs.