Heyliger, Tyndall hand Police day one honours 

Police Sports Club (PSC) collected first innings points and ended day one of their Georgetown Cricket Association, Noble House Seafoods two-day contest against the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in the ascendancy at the Police Sports Club (PSC) Ground.

The lawmen, after bundling out GDF for 138, ended the day on 171 for 1, 33 runs ahead of their counterparts heading into today’s final day.

Paul Tyndall was the spine of the innings and was left unbeaten on a calculated 81 at the end of the day’s play after lacing nine fours and three maximums.

He shared in a 120-run opening stand with Reginald Rodrigues, who posted 55 before he was dismissed by Damion Waldrum…..