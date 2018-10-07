Sports

Marian Academy, Golden Grove register big wins

By Staff Writer

Defending champion West Ruimveldt, St. Pius, Marian Academy and Golden Grove secured convincing wins when the Courts Pee Wee Primary Schools Football competition continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

West Ruimveldt downed Beterverwagting [BV] 3-1. Syan Sampson, Jonathan Andries and Cleon LaRose scored in the fifth, seventh and 16th minute respectively.

For Beterverwagting, Omari David netted in the 12th minute. Marian Academy swamped Clonbrook 7-0. Malik Barker recorded a helmet-trick in the 13th, 25th, 27th and 30thminute, while Asher Adams bagged a double in the 14th and 24th minute…..

