Nedd spurs DCC to 40-over title

West Indies Under-19 left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd yesterday produced a Man-of-the-Match performance with both bat and ball to spur Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to a 49-run win over-arch rivals Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) in the final of the sixth New Building Society/ Georgetown Cricket Association 40-overs second-division tournament at their Queenstown club ground.

DCC lost the toss and were sent in to bat, posting 183 all out in 38.1 overs. They then restricted GCC to 134 all out in 36.3 overs.

DCC got of a horrid start with Steven Sankar failing to score. But Sachin Singh made the most of being dropped twice, once at slip and once at point to top score with 39 from 45 balls with two sixes and three fours…..