Sports

Wallace leads GPF to Limacol c/ships

By Staff Writer

A Most Valuable Player [MVP] performance from eventual awardee Anthonio Wallace, propelled Guyana Police Force to the Limacol football championships after they defeated Pouderoyen 4-2 Friday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Witnessed by a sizable crowd, Wallace delivered three fatal strikes, two of which occurred in the first half to seal the title that had evaded their grasp last year, when they finished second.  Wallace opened the scoring in the 12th minute, racing into the centre of the box, and finishing past the advancing goalkeeper Sherwin Bernard. 

The burley forward made his presence felt once again in the 32nd minute, darting onto a pass inside the right of the penalty area, before slotting his effort into the lower left corner…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Heyliger, Tyndall hand Police day one honours 

By

Nedd spurs DCC to 40-over title

Gomes, Verwey to square off in category A final 

Comments

Trending