Wallace leads GPF to Limacol c/ships

A Most Valuable Player [MVP] performance from eventual awardee Anthonio Wallace, propelled Guyana Police Force to the Limacol football championships after they defeated Pouderoyen 4-2 Friday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Witnessed by a sizable crowd, Wallace delivered three fatal strikes, two of which occurred in the first half to seal the title that had evaded their grasp last year, when they finished second. Wallace opened the scoring in the 12th minute, racing into the centre of the box, and finishing past the advancing goalkeeper Sherwin Bernard.

The burley forward made his presence felt once again in the 32nd minute, darting onto a pass inside the right of the penalty area, before slotting his effort into the lower left corner…..