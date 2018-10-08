Sports

Contrasting wins for Order & Discipline, Conquerors

By Staff Writer

Order & Discipline and Fruta Conquerors contrasting wins, when the Georgetown Football Association [GFA] ‘Stag Beer Revival Cup’ continued yesterday at the Tucville Community ground.

Order & Discipline edged Wolves United 1-0. Rovan Bailey found the back of the net in the ninth minute. Meanwhile, Fruta Conquerors defeated Eastveldt via walkover.

The tournament will resume on Sunday 14th at the same venue with a double-header and at the Eve Leary facility with a triple-header…..

