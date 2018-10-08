Drayton now a FIDE Master

The 43rd World Chess Olympiad has come to an end with team Guyana finishing 133rd and 150th in the female and male divisions respectively.

It was one of their better performances at the tournament as Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Maria Varona-Thomas and Candidate Master (CM) Taffin Khan closed the tournament with wins in the 11th and final round while Anthony Drayton moved from being a Candidate Master to a FIDE Master.

In the 10th round, the Guyana women were unable to win a match against a much stronger IPCA team but in the 11th round against the Chinese Taipei team, Varona-Thomas bounced back to beat WFM Ching-An Shih while Women Candidate Master Sheriffa Ali held on for a draw against WFM Aleksandra Aleksandrova…..