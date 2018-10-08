Walter Moore returns to Golden Jaguars side for Turks and Caicos clash

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] has released their 26 man roster for the CONCACAF Nations League clash with Turks & Caicos on October 13th, with veteran player Walter `Boyd’ Moore and newcomer Stephen Duke-McKenna featuring in the squad.

The squad comprises nine overseas-born players from the total of the overseas-based contingent, which stands at 12.

Duke-McKenna plies his trade for Bolton Wanderers U23 outfit, and is expected to earn his maiden cap with the Golden Jaguars…..