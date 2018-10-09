Enterprise are Bargain Supermarket/Carib beer T20 Champions

In the presence of a packed Enmore Community Center Ground on Sunday, Enterprise Busta Sports Club dominated the final of the Bargain Supermarket Carib Beer T20 tournament to beat Strathavon Sports Club by 72 runs.

The sun was out and so were the fans as Enterprise decided to bat first after winning the toss, climbing to 168-5 from their allotted overs while Strathavon could only manage 96-8 with the overs running out.

During the presentation, the successful captain, Rohan Mangal, said the win was not a one man show and even after losing Bhaskar Yadram in the first over, the team was filled with quality players who could turn up at any time and win the match for them…..