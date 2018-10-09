Sports

Lewis nets hat trick in Wismar/Christianburg victory

By Staff Writer

Wismar/Christianburg, Annandale, Charlestown and Queen’s College secured opening day victories yesterday in the GUYOIL/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Secondary Schools Football Championship at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

 Wismar/Christianburg swamped Uitvlugt 8-0. Tyrese Lewis tallied a hat-trick in the eighth, 25th and 33rd minute, while Andrew Mayers bagged a double in the third and 58th minute.

Adding goals in the 27th, 38th and 67th minute were Jermain Mason, Randy Pickering and Phoenix Innis respectively…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

GDF best gym, Boyce best boxer

Enterprise are Bargain Supermarket/Carib beer T20 Champions

By

Persaud’s unbeaten 99 sinks Hydronie

Comments

Trending