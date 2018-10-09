Lewis nets hat trick in Wismar/Christianburg victory

Wismar/Christianburg, Annandale, Charlestown and Queen’s College secured opening day victories yesterday in the GUYOIL/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Secondary Schools Football Championship at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Wismar/Christianburg swamped Uitvlugt 8-0. Tyrese Lewis tallied a hat-trick in the eighth, 25th and 33rd minute, while Andrew Mayers bagged a double in the third and 58th minute.
Adding goals in the 27th, 38th and 67th minute were Jermain Mason, Randy Pickering and Phoenix Innis respectively…..
