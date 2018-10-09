Persaud’s unbeaten 99 sinks Hydronie

Former Guyana U-19 captain Travis Persaud was left stranded on 99 as Mc Gill Super Stars defeated Hydronie Sports Club by 86 runs on Sunday at Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Ground during the Elroy West Demerara T20 tournament.

Hydronie won the toss and invited McGill SC to bat who posted 174-3 from their allotted overs under the radiant sunshine before their bowlers returned to stifle Hydronie to 88-9 from their allotment.

Persaud faced exactly 60 deliveries for his 99, carving 13 fours and blasting five sixes. Persaud, who turns out for the West Demerara Franchise, was supported by Sudesh Persaud who smacked 43 runs from just 29 balls, in the process hitting five fours and one six while Abdool Razack chipped in with 13. Bhesham Thomas and Sherwayne Johnson were the only bowlers to claim wickets, taking one wicket each for 34 and 41 runs respectively…..