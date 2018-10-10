Sports

Barnwell slams 99 not out as Jaguars beat Canada by seven wickets

– Group A

By Staff Writer
Christopher Barnwell

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad,  CMC – Guyana Jaguars defeated Canada by seven wickets in their day/night Group A match of the Regional Super50 at the Brian Lara Stadium here Tuesday.

The match was reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain.

Scores:

CANADA 202 for nine off 47 overs (Navneet Dhaliwal 88, David Jacobs 44; Clinton Pestano 2-30, Ramaal Lewis 2-30)

JAGUARS 204 for three off 29.4 overs (Christopher Barnwell 99 not out, Raymon Reifer 50 not out, Chandrapaul Hemraj 33; Romesh Eranga 2-29)

