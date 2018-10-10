Bragging Rights Street-Ball c/ships to start October 19

The Marriott Beach front, Kingston will come alive on October 19th, when the ‘Bragging Rights’ One Day Street-Ball Championship kicks-off.
The event which is being hosted by Marlon Jacobs, will witness 16 teams from various corners of Guyana, battling for prize monies in excess of $500,000. The event will conclude on October 21st.
“The idea is to fuse sports and entertainment and using something that is popular amongst the youths and football fans,” said Joseph…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments