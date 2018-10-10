Bragging Rights Street-Ball c/ships to start October 19

The Marriott Beach front, Kingston will come alive on October 19th, when the ‘Bragging Rights’ One Day Street-Ball Championship kicks-off.

The event which is being hosted by Marlon Jacobs, will witness 16 teams from various corners of Guyana, battling for prize monies in excess of $500,000. The event will conclude on October 21st.

“The idea is to fuse sports and entertainment and using something that is popular amongst the youths and football fans,” said Joseph…..